After a weekend of knee boarding and outdoor activity, Laura Nixon noticed a tingling spot in her lower body. At first, she brushed it off as a simple injury.

“I really just thought that I was having some back problems,” she says.

But the tingling began to spread and get worse, so she scheduled an appointment with her doctor. After a referral to a neurologist, Nixon’s care team still didn't know what caused her pain.

“They did an MRI on my back, and they couldn’t find anything,” she says.

During the next few years, Nixon visited neurosurgeons, orthopedic doctors, neurologists, and chiropractors. Once it started to get harder for her to walk and keep her balance, she brought up the possibility of MS. But her doctors didn’t think that her symptoms fit.

“It seemed like it was kind of taboo, no one really wanted to touch that diagnosis,” she says.

With few options left, Nixon’s neurologist suggested a spinal tap. After that, in August of 2019, she got a diagnosis of MS at the age of 50.

“It was a relief to know that I wasn’t crazy, but it was also devastating to know that I had a chronic illness,” Nixon says.

But why did it take 14 years to figure out that she had MS?