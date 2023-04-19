The CDC has endorsed a plan to allow people over age 65 and those who are immunocompromised to get a second dose of the COVID-19 bivalent booster.

This backs the FDA's authorization Tuesday of the additional shot.

"Following FDA regulatory action, CDC has taken steps to simplify COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and allow more flexibility for people at higher risk who want the option of added protection from additional COVID-19 vaccine doses," the CDC said in a statement.

The agency is following the recommendations made by its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) that met earlier Wednesday. While there was no vote, the group reaffirmed its commitment to boosters overall, proposing that all Americans over age 6 who have not had a bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccine go ahead and get one.

But most others who’ve already had the bivalent shot — which targets the original COVID strain and the two Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 -- should wait until the fall to get whatever updated vaccine is available.