Chlorine Shortage Poses Pool Health Crisis Before July 4th

June 30 , 2021 -- Just ahead of Independence Day, a nationwide chlorine shortage is putting a damper on summer plans for backyard pool owners and community aquatic centers across the country.

A massive fire at a Louisiana chemical plant that produces most of the nation’s chlorine tablets, combined with a new boom in pool construction, could leave many pools high and dry this Fourth of July, industry experts warn.

The shortage is already driving up chlorine prices and leading swimming pools in some regions of the nation to close or scale back operations.

But the chlorine shortage isn’t just hampering summer pool and vacation plans: Experts are worried about public health, too. Chlorine kills bacteria, and pools that aren’t treated correctly can spread life-threatening illnesses from E. coli,salmonella, and other germs.

"I’m calling it a poolapocalypse or poolmageddon,” says Rudy Stankowitz, a residential and public pool consultant. “It’s not going to be easy to make it through this, no matter what we do. The product is scarce. But it’s just like any other shortage.

“A year ago, a lot of people had enough toilet paper to last them a decade, and some didn’t know how they were going to wipe their butts next week. So, it’s the same scenario: There are folks who are wondering what they’re going to do to keep their pool clear next week.”

As if the chlorine shortage wasn’t enough to dampen summer pool plans, a lifeguard shortage is also forcing some community pools and beaches to close or curtail operations in some regions of the U.S.

For instance, several public pools and beaches in New York City and on Long Island have had to shut down or cut hours of operation because of guard shortfalls. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation has been able to hire only two-thirds of the 1,400 guards it needs to fully staff its pools and beaches. Guard gaps have also forced some Long Island pools, swim camps, and beach clubs to limit operations indefinitely.