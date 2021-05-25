Prostate Cancer: Talking to People About Your Diagnosis

About 1 in 8 men learn that they have prostate cancer sometime during their lifetime. In fact, it’s the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the U.S. But after they get the news, many men find it hard to talk about it or to reach out for help and support as they navigate their cancer journey.

While no one really knows why there’s shame and stigma attached to prostate cancer, Christopher Filson, MD, assistant professor of urology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, says it may have something to do with how the diagnosis and side effects of treatment side effects can affect your sex life and how manly you feel.

“[These] may be topics that men are very cautious about discussing with family members, with friends, and others, making it a little bit more sensitive. And may be more difficult for them to branch out to get more information from their typical support networks,” Filson says.