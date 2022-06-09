Toasters and bathtubs, we are all warned as children, don’t mix. Yet in the late 19th century, if you were diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, there is a good chance you would have been led to a special hospital room and placed in an electrified tub connected to large batteries. Then the doctors would have flipped the power on.

These tubs were called galvanic baths. A little over a century ago, they were “pretty common in general hospitals,” says Iwan Morus, PhD, editor of The Oxford Illustrated History of Science and a history professor at Aberystwyth University in Wales.

Though there were skeptics, many saw the galvanic bath as a promising tool to treat nervous disorders and skin conditions caused by lupus. It was particularly used for joint problems like rheumatoid arthritis, a debilitating autoimmune disease first identified in 1800. An 1896 article on rheumatoid arthritis in The British Medical Journal claimed that “excellent results” had been achieved from the treatments, without “the slightest pain, shock or discomfort.”