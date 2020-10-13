When John Cush, MD, started treating people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in the 1980s, doctors considered the disease to be caught early if they diagnosed it up to 8 years after patients first noticed their symptoms.

“Eight years!” says Cush, a rheumatologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. “That's an atrocious definition today.”

By a decade ago, the average time to diagnosis had fallen to less than 3 years. Now, thanks to better research and education for both doctors and patients, that window has shrunk to just 6 months.

Yet that’s still too slow.

“It's a heck of a heck of a lot better than 10 years ago,” Cush says. But even today, “the average person is not getting diagnosed early enough.”

Research shows that in some cases, RA may lead to joint damage in as little as 12 to 16 weeks. That’s why it’s so important to get to a specialist who can diagnose your RA and start you on the right treatment plan.

But baffling symptoms, lack of definitive diagnostic tests, long waits for specialists, and other hurdles can sometimes get in the way.