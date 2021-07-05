No matter where you are on the gender spectrum -- whether you’re transgender (trans), nonbinary, genderqueer, or gender nonconforming -- you might need birth control, especially if there’s a chance you could get pregnant and you aren’t trying to.

Even if you’re on gender-affirming hormone therapy -- a type of treatment that helps align your sex characteristics with your gender identity -- it won’t work very well as birth control. If you have ovaries and a uterus and you have vaginal sex with someone who has testicles and a penis, you could get pregnant.

Still, there are other reasons you might take birth control (you might hear it called contraception). For example, gender dysphoria -- the feeling when your gender doesn’t match the sex you were assigned at birth -- can get worse if you’re nonbinary or a trans man and you start your period. Some birth control options can lessen or stop your period.

All options for birth control that cisgender people use are available for nonbinary and trans people. Still, some are better than others, depending on other medications you might be taking.