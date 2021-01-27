By Scott G. Chudnoff, MD, as told to Camille Noe Pagán

A lot of people think emergency contraception (EC) is an abortion pill, but that’s not how it works. If you’re already pregnant and you use it, it won’t end your pregnancy. EC only reduces your odds of getting pregnant if you’ve had unprotected sex or your birth control failed you over the past several days.

Most forms of emergency contraception contain hormones that stop your ovary from releasing an egg. (Some examples of hormonal ECs are Plan B, Plan B One-Step, Take Action, and ella.) If you don’t release an egg, then sperm can’t fertilize it. That prevents pregnancy. But what many women don’t realize is that there’s a nonhormonal EC option available. It’s the Paragard copper IUD (intrauterine device). An IUD is a T-shaped device that’s put into your uterus through your cervix. Sperm don’t like copper, so they don’t get past Paragard to reach and fertilize an egg.

The thing about EC is that the sooner you use it, the better it works. That’s especially true if you’re close to ovulation in your menstrual cycle. Most women aren’t exactly sure when they ovulate, which is another reason why it’s best to take emergency contraception as soon as possible after you’ve had unprotected sex. If you do know you’ve just ovulated or are about to, then ella and Paragard are more effective than other forms of EC. Ella and Paragard are also more effective if it’s been more than 3 days since you’ve had unprotected sex. But they really work only within about a 5-day span. If it’s been longer than 5 days, they’re much less likely to work.

Ella requires a prescription, and you’ll need a doctor to insert Paragard. But most EC is available over the counter. That doesn’t mean you’ll find it sitting on the shelf at the pharmacy or grocery store, though. In many cases, you have to ask a pharmacist for it.