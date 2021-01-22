IUD Cramps

“Your uterus is a muscle, and when you place something inside of it, the muscle responds by tightening,” says Lisa Holloway, a nurse practitioner near Washington, DC, who specializes in women’s health. Your body also releases hormones that may lead to pain .

When you get an IUD , it’s normal to feel cramping.

What to Expect When You Get an IUD

When you get an IUD, your doctor or nurse practitioner inserts a small plastic tube into your uterus through your vagina. The IUD is inside the tube. It’s a quick procedure that usually takes just a few minutes.

You may feel cramping and discomfort as it’s being put in. You may feel nauseated or dizzy. Or you may have no symptoms at all.

“Some women have more cramping than others,” Holloway says. “I personally had my first, second, and third IUDs placed at my office on my lunch break. Other women have had such an intense reaction that I have to immediately remove it to ensure the patient is stable.”

If you’ve had children, you may have less cramping because your uterus may be larger and less sensitive.

“I believe there’s a mental component as well,” Holloway adds. “Women who feel anxious feel more pain.”