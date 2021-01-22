The copper IUD is a type of long-term birth control that you can also use for emergency contraception if you get it inserted within 5 days after you have sex.

How Does a Copper IUD Work? A copper IUD, or intrauterine device, is a small, T-shaped device made of copper or flexible plastic wrapped in copper. The doctor places it inside your uterus to prevent pregnancy. It does so by stopping sperm from reaching your egg. A copper IUD is different from a hormonal IUD, which releases the hormone progestin to prevent pregnancy. There’s only one type of copper IUD available in the U.S. right now. It’s called ParaGard.

How Well Does It Work as Emergency Contraception? “Copper IUDs are a very effective form of emergency contraception,” says Lisa Holloway, a nurse practitioner near Washington, DC, who specializes in women’s health. It’s close to 100% effective at preventing pregnancy. Emergency contraception pills, which are the other option for emergency contraception, are about 90% effective. You can get a copper IUD as emergency contraception up to 5 days after you’ve had unprotected sex to prevent fertilization. You may be able to use it beyond the 5-day time frame if you know when you last ovulated and it’s within 5 days of ovulating. Using a copper IUD for emergency contraception isn’t the same as an abortion, which ends an existing pregnancy. A copper IUD prevents pregnancy from happening. If you’re already pregnant, it doesn’t work. The copper IUD works quickly and may also prevent you from getting pregnant later. Research suggests women who get a copper IUD for emergency contraception are more likely to keep it in and use it as long-term birth control. So they’re less likely than women who choose emergency contraception pills to get pregnant in the first year after using an emergency method.