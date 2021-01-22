Signs Your IUD Is Out of Place

It’s uncommon, but if you have an IUD, it could move out of place. “This can mean several things,” says Peace Nwegbo-Banks, MD, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Serenity Women’s Health and Med Spa in Houston: Your IUD may have come out of your uterus.

Your IUD may not be positioned correctly, or it could be embedded in the walls of your uterus.

Your IUD may have cut your uterus and traveled through it into your abdomen or peritoneal cavity. Your doctor will schedule a checkup about a month after you get your IUD to make sure it’s still in the right place. When an IUD moves, it usually happens within the first few months after you get it. If your IUD isn’t in the right place, you could get pregnant, so it’s important to know what to look for.

First, Get to Know Your IUD Strings Your IUD comes with strings. They’re thin and light, like fishing line or a lightweight plastic thread. They hang about 2 inches down from your uterus into your vagina. Your doctor will cut them to the right length for your body. The best way to know if your IUD is out of place is to check the strings regularly. Do it once a month, at the end of your period, or if you feel strange cramping during your period. First wash your hands. Then sit or squat, and put one finger into your vagina. Feel for your cervix, which is hard and rubbery, like the tip of your nose. The strings should come through your cervix. Feel for the strings, but don’t pull them. If they feel the same every month, your IUD is likely in place.