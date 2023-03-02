Feb.2, 2023 – Add this to the list of social media’s potential health risks: unintended pregnancy.

That’s for women who take birth control advice from influencers, particularly on YouTube, where many talk about stopping hormonal contraception and may give incomplete or inaccurate sexual health information.

In an analysis of 50 YouTube videos, University of Delaware researchers found that nearly three-quarters of influencers talked about discontinuing birth control pills or other forms hormonal birth control. And 40% were using or had used a “natural family planning” method – when women track their cycle, sometimes using an app, to identify days they might get pregnant.

“We know from previous research that these non-hormonal options, such as fertility tracking apps, are not always as accurate as hormonal birth control,” says lead study author Emily Pfender, who reported her findings in the journal Health Communication. “They rely on so many different factors, like body temperature and cervical fluid, that vary widely.”

In fact, this “natural” approach only works when women meticulously follow guidelines like measuring basal body temperature and tracking cervical fluid daily. But many influencers left that part out. Using fertility-tracking methods without the right education and tools could raise the risk of unplanned pregnancy, as failure rates using these methods vary from 2% to 23%, according to the CDC.