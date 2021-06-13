Sharing a bed can make you feel closer to your partner, but it may also be a struggle when you have different sleep needs. Snoring , staggered sleep schedules, and a room that’s too hot or too cold are all common sleep problems. But it’s still possible to manage these issues and get a full night’s sleep with your partner.

Sleep Hygiene Basics

Whether you sleep with a partner or alone, your bedroom should be as dark, cool, and as quiet as possible. Keep to a regular sleep schedule, even on weekends. Try to avoid caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, or heavy meals 3 to 4 hours before bed, as they can keep you awake. And turn off your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and TV. The light from these devices can slow your brain’s release of melatonin, a hormone that helps you fall asleep.

“Some people can’t go to sleep because they can’t turn their brains off,” says Lynn J. Goodloe, MD, medical director of Pacific Rejuvenation Medical in West Hills, CA. “Rather than working on the computer, do something relaxing before you go to sleep.”

To help yourself relax, try breathing exercises: Take slow, deep breaths through your nose using the muscles of your diaphragm. Visualization exercises are another way to relax that helps you lessen stress through the use of mental images.