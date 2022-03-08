How Time Changes Affect Your Sleep

Get ready to gain an hour of sleep. The "fall back" time change happens on Sunday, November 5, 2023 in most of the U.S. How the time changes actually affect you depends on your own personal health, sleep habits, and lifestyle.

Moving our clocks in either direction changes the principal time cue -- light -- for setting and resetting our 24-hour natural cycle, or circadian rhythm. In doing so, our internal clock becomes out of sync or mismatched with our current day-night cycle. How well we adapt to this depends on several things.

In general, "losing" an hour in the spring is harder to adjust to than "gaining" an hour in the fall. It's similar to airplane travel; traveling east we lose time. An "earlier" bedtime may cause trouble falling asleep and increased wakefulness during the early part of the night. Going west, we fall asleep easily but may have a difficult time waking.

How long will it take you to adapt to time change? Though a bit simplistic, a rule of thumb is that it takes about one day to adjust for each hour of time change. But this can vary significantly among people.

What can you do to reset your internal clock to adapt more quickly to the time changes? Your circadian rhythm is internally generated but is influenced by your environment, behavior, and medications.