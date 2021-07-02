Narcolepsy and Your Diet

Eating well is a good choice for everyone, but it may be especially important for people with narcolepsy.

If you have narcolepsy, you have a higher risk of obesity. People with narcolepsy “have a tendency to put on weight because of the pathophysiological changes in narcolepsy,” says Michael Thorpy, MD, director of the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City. “Therefore, you should try to keep an ideal body weight.”

Eating well helps you manage your weight. It may also ease your symptoms.

“Diet is one of a number of factors, including exercise, naps, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and sleep schedule, that can affect narcolepsy symptoms,” says William Li, MD, medical director of the Angiogenesis Foundation in Cambridge, MA.

Try these tips to stay at a healthy weight and help with narcolepsy symptoms.