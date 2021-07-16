Better sleep habits often help you get a good night’s rest. But when you have an ongoing sleep disorder like insomnia , treatment involves taking a closer look at the reasons behind your sleepless nights.

Why Sleep Hygiene Doesn’t Always Work for Insomnia

Good sleep hygiene is one of the easiest things you can do for better slumber. But on its own, it’s not likely to help those who live with insomnia. This disorder often causes trouble with falling or staying asleep and poor sleep quality once you do nod off.

Sleep hygiene doesn’t address root causes of insomnia like ongoing pain, depression, or anxiety. “Sleep hygiene gives you a framework to change some habits, but it may not focus on these core things,” says Annie Miller, a behavioral sleep medicine therapist at DC Metro Sleep and Psychotherapy.

Research reveals that sleep is closely tied to mental health. It can be harder to sleep with depression and anxiety, while insomnia can make these mental health problems even worse. Treating one can improve symptoms of the other.