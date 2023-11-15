Can Smart Technology Really Improve Your Sleep?

Feb. 2, 2024 – Andisheh Nouraee was having trouble sleeping.

“I was waking up a lot at night, so I tried to optimize things in my life to improve sleep,” said Nouraee, who first tried to track his sleep with a wearable band but was skeptical about its accuracy.

If he woke up at night to use the bathroom or because of a noise, it was not always reflected in the next day’s sleep report. He now wears a smart watch to bed, which he said is more precise.

Nouraee, who lives in a suburb of Atlanta, made some changes that typically lead to better sleep – not eating close to bedtime, drinking less alcohol, and decreasing evening screen time. He also cut down on caffeine, switching from black to decaffeinated tea. And he sets his watch to vibrate 15 minutes before bedtime as a reminder to start winding down.

“I’ve absolutely changed my behavior. It worked,” he said. He now gets deeper sleep.