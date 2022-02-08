After 15 years of smoking, Adrian Diaz Bulibasa decided it was time to quit. “I wanted to have a baby and I didn’t want the health of my future baby to be affected by my choices,” he says.

But quitting was hard.

Bulibasa, who lives in London and is the editor-in-chief of the website bestformyfeet.com, loved smoking and the culture surrounding it. He liked going to restaurants with friends and family, sitting on the terrace, and having a cocktail or coffee with a few cigarettes.

Simply telling himself to quit didn’t work. He needed to figure out where, when, and why he smoked. Soon he realized that most of the time he smoked, it wasn’t because he craved nicotine. “It was because of the habits I’d developed over the years around smoking,” he says.