You'd love to stop smoking. The health reasons are a mile long and your body is (between coughs) telling you that it's time. But you have fears about quitting smoking. Will you gain weight? How can you manage stress and cravings? Will you lose your smoking buddies? Don't let such worries keep you from quitting. Some are false or exaggerated. Others can be overcome. But, you can calm your concerns and finally leave cigarettes behind.

Fear: I'll Get Stressed Out if I Can't Smoke Smoking a cigarette can feel like stress relief -- which is much needed, especially during the pandemic. "People are dealing with unprecedented levels of stress. Everybody is stressed out," says Pamela Ling, MD, an internist and director of the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California in San Francisco. "For some people, they feel like smoking a cigarette is how they cope." Yet this is a false idea, Ling says. Yes, nicotine in your cigarettes can create a sense of well-being, relaxation, and improved concentration. But these are only short-term feelings, rewards your brain gives you for feeding it the nicotine it craves. The more time between cigarettes, the more edgy and stressed out you'll feel. In the long run, smoking increases stress and anxiety.

If you can quit for a year, research shows you likely will feel better emotionally than when you smoked, says Michael Fiore, MD, an internist and director of the Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. "The average smoker a year after quitting is less depressed, less anxious and their mood is improved," Fiore says. To help you ease quitting-smoking stress, try things such as deep breathing, meditating, and reciting affirmations (such as, "I am strong enough to beat this."). FDA-approved medications can help, too, Ling says. These include nicotine replacements (available as patches, gum, lozenges, sprays or inhalers) or two anti-smoking drugs: bupropion (Zyban) and varenicline (Chantix).