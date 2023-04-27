This is the third in a four-part series.

April 27, 2023 – In 2014, after smoking cigarettes for 40 years, Kati Markowitz decided to switch to vaping. She had heard the newer electronic cigarettes might be less harmful. And, at the time, she said, she wasn’t aware of other options to try to quit smoking.

For 7 years, she vaped every day.

Then Markowitz received news she’d hoped never to hear: She had lung cancer. A nodule detected in a CT scan had grown. She was scheduled for treatment – the removal of an entire lobe from her right lung. But first, she said, her surgeon told her she had to quit vaping, which reduces the risk for post-operative complications and enables a healthy recovery.

Markowitz had thought switching to vaping would be less harmful than smoking cigarettes. Now, she no longer believes that’s true.

“Did I fool myself by hoping to get lucky and not have any bad repercussions? Yes, I did,” she said, adding that she wonders if vaping contributed to her lung cancer, or if she’ll have other negative health effects in the future.