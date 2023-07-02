Feb. 7, 2023 – Images of uncontrollable tremors, shaking, involuntary spasms. It's a visibly unnerving condition that's recently been going viral on social media.

Late last month, a video resurfaced from 2021 of Angelia Desselle, a then 45-year-old woman from Louisiana attempting to walk while supposedly experiencing these symptoms, which she claims were developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. This is just one example of many.

Since Desselle's video was reposted on Twitter, it's been viewed more than 72 million times, helping to reignite controversy over the safety of COVID vaccinations. Her original video – first posted on Facebook -- was flagged by the site as part of an effort to combat misinformation, according to Politifact. One of the recent retweets had this context added: "the video … has been debunked by multiple news outlets and local and federal health officials, showing no association of Desselle's alleged 2 days of symptoms with the COVID vaccine."

Yet these types of videos linger. Vaccine skeptics see them as supporting their beliefs that the vaccines are dangerous, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary and international public safety pronouncements.