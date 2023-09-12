This story has been updated.

Sept. 12, 2023 – A CDC advisory committee of doctors and nurses voted 13-1 to recommend all Americans age 6 and up get an updated COVID-19 vaccine designed to target newer versions of the virus.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, must still sign off before shots can start to be given. Vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have said they are the ready to make the shots available.

If Cohen accepts the panel's recommendation -- which is expected -- Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance companies would be required to cover the cost of the vaccines with no charge to patients.

“Today’s actions are an essential step in helping protect public health in advance of the fall and winter respiratory illness season. The broad-based, routine and FDA-approved recommendations endorsed today enable anyone who could benefit from the vaccine to get immunized, if they choose,” said Sue Peschin, CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research, one of three groups that form the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project.