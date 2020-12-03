When and Why to Get Shots for COVID, RSV, and Flu This Fall

Sept. 13, 2023 – We’re at the start of fall respiratory season, and already this week there is a lot of attention on FDA authorization and CDC support for the new COVID-19 booster shot.

But it’s not just COVID. This is also the first fall with a vaccine available for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is recommended for people over 60 and pregnant women. Plus there are the evergreen worries about the flu.

Who should be most concerned? What is the optimal time to get one or more of these shots? And how long should you wait to get the new booster if you had COVID this summer?

Two experts addressed these and other practical questions at a news briefing sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Higher Risk Means Higher Urgency

Even though the CDC now recommends the new COVID vaccine for every American over 6 months, people at higher risk -- older than 65, those with underlying conditions -- should get the vaccine as soon as possible, said Jeffrey Duchin, MD, health officer for Public Health-Seattle & King County in Seattle.