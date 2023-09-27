Insurers Say COVID Vaccine Problems Have Been Corrected

Sept. 28, 2023 – Technical issues that resulted in denied insurance coverage for the updated COVID-19 vaccines have been “largely, if not completely, resolved,” the nation’s largest health insurers told federal officials on Wednesday.

“You have our commitment that health insurers are fully covering the new COVID-19 shots, as required, with no cost sharing when consumers access them from a network provider or receive them through an out-of-network provider when in-network options are unavailable,” an industry group said in a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Sept. 12, the CDC recommended the new vaccine for all people ages 6 months and older, and manufacturers said supplies of the vaccines were ready. But there have been widespread reports of the shots not reaching pharmacies, and insurers have sometimes denied coverage despite a federal requirement that they pay the entire cost. Prior to this round of vaccines, all shots were paid for by the government, although people without insurance can still get a free vaccine through a federal program.