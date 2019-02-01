New COVID Vaccine 54% Effective at Preventing Symptoms

Feb. 2, 2024 – If you’re in the minority of Americans who received the most recent COVID-19 vaccination, chances are you’re in the majority not experiencing any COVID symptoms now or in the near future.

The CDC announced the first numbers on the XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccines protection against developing symptoms, including from the JN.1 variant. Among those vaccinated recently, immunization provided 54% more protection against symptoms compared to unvaccinated Americans.

“It’s really exciting data,” said Luis Ostrosky, MD, chief of infectious diseases and epidemiology with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann in Texas. “It’s really interesting to see this kind of a real-world study, not a clinical trial.”

The researchers took people who tested for COVID and then asked them about vaccine history. The bad news is only 22% of American adults have received the updated vaccine.

The current shot protects against a number of COVID variants, including the XBB variants that predominated this past fall and the JN.1 variant that became most common starting in December.