It's the middle of the day and you just can't seem to get out of first gear. Is it lack of sleep , or could there be something else that makes you feel so wiped out? Check out these culprits for fatigue and get some pep back in your step.

Does Your Lifestyle Need a Tweak?

First off, ask yourself this: Do you treat your body right?

"With my patients, I talk about the three pillars of health: sleep, diet, and exercise," says Theodore Friedman, MD, PhD.

"If you aren't getting good sleep, it's hard to eat well, and it's hard to exercise. And the same is true the other way around. They're all related."

So try not to short-change yourself on shut-eye. Adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep. Eat a balanced diet of fruits, veggies, and lean protein, and get a regular dose of physical activity.

If you've checked all those boxes and you still drag through your days, it might be time to check possible medical causes of fatigue.