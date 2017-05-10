Abortion Access Varies Widely Across U.S.

By Mary Elizabeth Dallas

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Women's access to an abortion clinic varies widely across the United States, with 1 in 5 traveling more than 43 miles to reach a clinic, a new study shows.

American women are, on average, 11 miles from an abortion clinic. But New Yorkers are within 3.2 miles of a clinic, while Wyoming residents must travel nearly 170 miles to access these services, according to researchers from the Guttmacher Institute in New York City.

"How far a woman has to travel for an abortion is a key measure of access, alongside stigma, restrictive laws and financial constraints," said study author Jonathan Bearak.

"Our findings illustrate the vast differences in access to abortion mapped across the U.S., with women in remote, rural areas facing the longest journeys for an abortion," Bearak added.

The study results were published Oct. 3 in The Lancet Public Health.

Laws in 14 states require that women have in-person counseling followed by an 18- to 72-hour waiting period before an abortion, the researchers noted. This can pose a substantial barrier "as women in these areas may also need to travel to and from the clinic twice," Bearak said in a journal news release.

For the study, researchers mapped the population of women of childbearing age and then looked at publicly accessible abortion clinics. They calculated how far the women would have to travel in each state and county.

The researchers found that on average in 2014: