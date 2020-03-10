Supreme Court Declines Key Planned Parenthood Case

Dec. 10 2018 -- An appeal from Kansas and Louisiana over Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood has been rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The two states were appealing lower court rulings that prevented them from withholding Medicaid money used for health services for low-income women. The money is not used for abortions, the Associated Press reported.

Abortion opponents have say Planned Parenthood -- the nation's largest abortion provider -- should not receive any government money.

The fight about Medicaid funding stems from an anti-abortion group's 2015 release of heavily edited videos that claimed to show Planned Parenthood profiting from sales of fetal tissue for medical research, the AP reported.

The only payments it received were for legally permitted reimbursement of costs, Planned Parenthood says.