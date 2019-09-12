Supreme Court Upholds Kentucky Abortion Law

Dec. 9, 2019 -- A Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions was upheld Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The law was challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Kentucky's only remaining abortion clinic, the Associated Press reported.

The law was upheld by a federal appeals court in Cincinnati but a court in Richmond, Virginia, struck down a similar measure in North Carolina.

Enforcement of the law had been on hold until the legal challenge was settled, but will begin shortly, according to Steve Pitt, general counsel to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, the AP reported.

