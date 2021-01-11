Nov. 1, 2021 -- During 3 hours of oral arguments on Monday, a seeming majority of Supreme Court justices appeared receptive to blocking a Texas law that essentially outlaws abortion after 6 weeks.

They seemed less certain about whether the federal government, which is also challenging the law, was within its rights to sue Texas.

Senate Bill 8, which went into effect Sept. 1, allows any private citizen to file suit anywhere in the state against anyone who performs, induces, or “aids or abets” an abortion. If successful in court, the plaintiff is entitled to at least $10,000 and does not have to pay attorneys’ fees. Rather, the defendants are required to pay all the legal costs.

A majority of justices in September denied an emergency request to stop the law, but they agreed to quickly hear the challenges in person.

At Monday’s hearing, it appeared that a few justices who had let the law stand -- notably, conservatives Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh -- were now agreeing that its challengers, in particular the abortion provider Whole Woman’s Health, might have legal basis to move forward.