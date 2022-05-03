May 3, 2022 – The U.S. Supreme Court may be on the cusp of overturning almost 50 years of American abortion law, according to a draft opinion in a Mississippi case that was leaked to the news outlet Politico.

The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, outlines ways a presumed majority of the nine justices believes the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade was incorrect. If signed by a majority of the court, the ruling would end the protections for abortion rights that Roe provided and give the 50 states the power to legislate on abortion.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote in the draft. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

While a final ruling was not expected from the court until June, the leaked draft – a nearly unprecedented breach of the court’s internal workings – gives a strong signal of the court’s five most conservative members’ decisions.