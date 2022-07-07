July 7, 2022 – Anger, anxiety, numbness: These emotions are just a few that some may feel after the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, drastically changing a nearly 50-year precedent that gave people the right to abortion across all states.

Indeed: The American Psychological Association says restricting access to abortion can increase feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression. If you feel you are emotionally struggling after the court’s decision, read on to see how you can cope.

What are common emotions people might be feeling about the overturning of Roe v. Wade?

Neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, PsyD, director of the psychology practice Comprehend the Mind in New York City, says that emotions like “loss, betrayal, anguish,” and a “sense of going backwards” can be expected. She says that a person’s feelings about the ruling may be different, depending on “what side of the fence” they are on about the issue, but a “majority” of people are likely to feel negatively about the court’s decision. (As of this past May, a national Marist poll showed that 64% of Americans felt that Roe v. Wade should not be overturned.)