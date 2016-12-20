Living Longer and Aging With HIV

"These days, we fully expect that someone with HIV will live a long, healthy life," says Christine A. Wanke, MD, director of the Nutrition and Infection Unit at Tufts University School of Medicine. "But that means they have to plan ahead and adopt the healthy habits to stay that way, just like anyone without HIV."

Although HIV makes aging more complicated, plenty of people have had the disease for years, even decades, and are doing well.

Manage Your Health

As your body gets older, you can expect to have health problems. "HIV accelerates the aging process and magnifies its effects," says John G. Bartlett, MD, professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and former director of its AIDS service. That means having HIV may make you more likely to get heart disease, diabetes, cancer, osteoporosis, kidney problems, and other conditions.

So keep on top of your general health, says Brad Hare, MD, director of the University of California, San Francisco HIV/AIDS Division at San Francisco General Hospital. Get your physical every year, and keep tabs on your blood pressure and cholesterol. Make sure you have any other tests your doctor wants you to have, when he wants you to have them.

If you don't already, see an HIV specialist regularly. The older you are and the more complications you have, the more important it is to have an expert overseeing your care.

Make sure all your doctors know about every drug and supplement you use. This includes prescription drugs, over-the-counter products, vitamins, and natural remedies. Adding more into the mix with your antiretroviral medicines sets up more chances that some of the things you take won't work well together. Doctors may have to change your medicines, their doses, or their timing to prevent interactions.