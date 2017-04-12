How a Mom of 3 Manages Her MS

At 36 years old, Marleigh Brown, an avid exerciser and busy mom of three, suddenly found herself feeling tired and frazzled. Her doctors originally chalked it up to her being a parent, but there was more at play. The fatigue became debilitating at times, and she began losing her short-term memory and ability to multitask. Brown also says she had itching on her arms that felt like spiders crawling all over her skin, as well as excruciating pain and tightness in her hips.

When she complained of intense pain down her back, into her arms and legs, called Lhermitte’s sign -- a telltale symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS) -- her doctors ordered an MRI on her cervical spine and brain, and a lumbar puncture after that, to confirm their suspicions.

Brown was diagnosed with MS, an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system and can interrupt the nerve signals to and from the brain. Symptoms vary, but this disruption tends to cause fatigue, weakness, and memory issues. It has no cure, but medication and lifestyle changes can help relieve symptoms.

Since her 2009 diagnosis, Brown, now 44, has found ways to manage her MS symptoms while keeping a positive attitude. “At first I had so much fear of what I might lose,” she says. “Now, I try to focus on the present with a genuine appreciation of what I have and a celebration of what I’m able to do.” Here's what a typical day is like for her.