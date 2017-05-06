Drug Extends Lives of Prostate Cancer Patients

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

SATURDAY, June 3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Men with advanced prostate cancer might be able to avoid chemotherapy by taking an additional anti-testosterone pill along with standard hormone therapy, a pair of new clinical trials show.

The drug, abiraterone (Zytiga), lowered patients' risk of death by nearly 40 percent when added to standard androgen deprivation therapy, both studies found.

Abiraterone also appeared to more than double the average time it took for a man's prostate cancer to progress, one of the studies reports.

Doctors currently combine the chemotherapy drug docetaxel with hormone therapy to treat patients with advanced prostate cancer, where the cancer has spread to the bone or other parts of their body, the researchers said.

Abiraterone now offers a reasonable alternative to chemotherapy for these men, said Dr. Sumanta Kumar Pal, an expert with the American Society of Clinical Oncology and associate professor of medical oncology and therapeutics research for City of Hope in Duarte, Calif.

"At first glance it appears as though the benefit and survival seen with abiraterone mirrors or exceeds the benefit we've seen with chemotherapy," with less toxic side effects, Pal said.

The results of these trials are "pretty likely to change clinical practice overnight," said ASCO Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Schilsky. The studies are being presented this weekend at ASCO's annual meeting, in Chicago.

More than 161,000 new cases of prostate cancer are expected to occur in U.S. men in 2017, nearly 10 percent of all new cancer cases, according to the National Cancer Institute.

About 3 percent of U.S. men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer have metastatic cancer, or cancer that has spread beyond the original tumor, said Dr. Karim Fizazi, head of cancer medicine at Gustave Roussy, University Paris-Sud in Villejiuf, France.

Testosterone fuels prostate cancer growth, so doctors use androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) to prevent the testicles from producing the male hormone. However, ADT drugs do not prevent the adrenal glands and prostate cancer cells from continuing to produce small amounts of testosterone, the researchers said.