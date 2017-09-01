FDA OK's New Drug for Antibiotic-Resistant UTIs

Sept. 1, 2017 -- The FDA has approved a new treatment for a serious, antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infection that can affect people in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Called Vabomere, the drug targets complicated, sometimes fatal ''superbug" infections known as CRE (carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae). Both the CDC and the World Health Organization view CRE infections as an urgent threat because they are resistant to the strongest antibiotics. CRE kills up to 50% of hospitalized patients when it becomes a bloodstream infection.

The FDA approved the drug for complicated CRE urinary tract infections including those involving kidney inflammation or an infection called pyelonephritis. According to the CDC, about 9,000 CRE infections happen each year in the U.S., with about 600 deaths annually.

CRE is often resistant to medications, says Keith S. Kaye, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at the University of Michigan. He led the recent study comparing the new treatment to approved treatments. The FDA ''fast-tracked'' the new drug, giving it priority review.