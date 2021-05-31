Virtual Reality in Medicine

Therapeutic virtual reality (VR), the use of the immersive, computer-generated technology in medicine, is on the fast track to widespread use. In some hospitals and clinics, your doctor can already prescribe a visit to a VR world to ease your pain or anxiety or to explain a complex medical procedure or condition.

Here’s how it works: Put on a motion-sensing VR headset (and sometimes handheld controllers) and your outside environment vanishes. It’s instantly and completely replaced with a 360-degree virtual world that you can enter, move around in, and interact with.

If you need distraction from pain or stress, you may find yourself beneath the ocean, surrounded by dolphins. As you float along, you can look up and see the sun shining through the water’s surface. Look down and you see dolphins swimming around and below you. You can hear the echo of the underwater world and the sounds of the big mammals that surround you.

The experience feels real, and that’s how your brain processes it. It’s this ability that gives VR so much therapeutic power and potential, says Brennen Spiegel, MD, professor of medicine and public health and director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.