Nov. 17, 2021 -- Joel Bervell recalls leaving his hometown of Seattle for the east coast after being accepted into Yale University.

Still getting accustomed to the big move, Bervell, who had breezed through high school with straight As, went to see his chemistry professor for advice after getting a low grade on a test.

“He took one look at me and said, ‘Oh, if you’re on the football team, you don’t need to worry about it. So many people from the football team come into the class and end up dropping out, so if you need to drop this class, you can,’” Bervell says.

Bervell, who is Black, was not on the football team, nor did he receive a sports scholarship of any kind.

“For that professor to make an assumption of me, which to me felt like it was based on my race, made me less likely to want to go into a science field, where I felt like I was being judged before I even had a chance to prove myself,” Bervell says.