Feb. 14, 2022 – Doctors are still largely paid by how many patients they see and services they provide, despite years of discussions about pegging their pay to judgments about the quality of the care they deliver, according to the authors of a new study.

Volume-based pay was the most common type of base income for more than 80% of primary care doctors and for more than 90% of specialists in a sample studied by Rachel O. Reid, MD, of Rand Corp., and co-authors. They published their findings Jan. 28 in JAMA Health Forum.

Their study examined the pay in 31 doctor groups that work with 22 U.S. health systems. The percentages of total doctor compensation based on quality and cost performance judgments were “modest,” at 9% for primary care providers and 5% for specialists, the researchers found.

These findings may be a “solid reality check” on progress in shifting the U.S. practice of medicine toward what are called value-based arrangements, Reid tells WebMD.

Their findings are similar to previous studies. In 2016, for example, researchers working for the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality reported that 94.7% of U.S. doctor office visits were covered under some form of fee-for-service plan in 2013.