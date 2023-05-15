May 15, 2023 -- No matter where you look, machine learning applications in artificial intelligence are being harnessed to change the status quo. This is especially true in health care, where technological advances are accelerating drug discovery and identifying potential new cures.

But these advances don’t come without red flags. They’ve also placed a magnifying glass on preventable differences in disease burden, injury, violence, and opportunities to achieve optimal health, all of which disproportionately affect people of color and other underserved communities.

The question at hand is whether AI applications will further widen or help narrow health disparities, especially when it comes to the development of clinical algorithms that doctors use to detect and diagnose disease, predict outcomes, and guide treatment strategies.

“One of the problems that’s been shown in AI in general and in particular for medicine is that these algorithms can be biased, meaning that they perform differently on different groups of people,” said Paul Yi, MD, assistant professor of diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and director of the University of Maryland Medical Intelligent Imaging (UM2ii) Center.