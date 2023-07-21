Handling the Heat: Are Some of Us Naturally Better at It?

July 21, 2023 – Richard Carter had spent the morning walking the picket line outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, CA, with other striking actors. Now, at noon, the temperature had reached 93 F, with a hot breeze blowing. Yet Carter, a 50-something background actor who counts the television show This is Us among his credits, was still cheerful.

Some might call him an “iguana,” one of those people who, like the reptiles that prefer to bask in 95 degrees, don’t complain when the temperatures skyrocket. He notices but doesn’t dwell.

“I say, ‘Damn, it’s hot,’” he said, then quickly adds, “I’d rather say that than ‘Damn, it’s cold.’”

A transplant from Chicago, he can still describe in detail that sub-20-degree day long ago – with a wind chill that he said made it feel like 60 below – as he waited for a bus that was 20 minutes late. That’s when he and his wife decided to pack up and head west. “It didn’t feel that bad today,” he said of the 90 F-plus heat.