Tips and Tricks for Better Sleep From Night Shift Workers

Oct. 11, 2023 -- Heading to work after the sun sets has become common in the U.S., but what does that mean for the health of night shift workers?

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 11.4% to 14% of American workers perform their jobs on a "non-standard schedule," meaning they don’t work in the daytime and may not have predictable work hours.

The National Institutes of Health defines night shift work as employment that takes place as most of the population is sleeping, and that disrupts the body’s natural circadian rhythm -- its natural internal clock.

"Circadian rhythm plays an important role in regulating our sleep patterns," said Shelby Harris, PsyD, clinical associate professor of neurology and psychiatry/behavioral sciences at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, NY, and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis. "It follows a 24-hour cycle and is highly influenced by light exposure and darkness. For example, when we are exposed to natural light in the morning, it sends signals to our bodies that it’s time to wake up, be alert, and start our day. When the sun begins to set in the evening, our bodies start to produce melatonin, a hormone that makes us feel tired at night to help us prepare for sleep. Disruptions to our circadian rhythm, such as those experienced during night shift work, can lead to sleep problems, mood irregularities, drowsiness, and slower cognitive processing."