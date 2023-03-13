March 29, 2023 – If your little one has been begging for a furry friend, there may be another reason to give in.

New research shows that exposure to indoor cats and dogs in utero or early infancy leads to fewer cases of food allergies as the child grows. Over 65,000 children were tested. and 22% who were exposed to pets had fewer food allergies than those who were not tested, according to the findings published Tuesday in the journal PLOS One. The study was done in Japan.

Children exposed to indoor cats were less likely to have soybean, wheat, and egg allergies. When exposed to dogs, children were less likely to have nut, egg, and milk allergies. Surprisingly, children who were exposed to hamsters were 0.9% more likely to have nut allergies.

“Studies asking these kinds of questions are really important because they have a lot of relevance to real life, and this one included many kids,” said Joyce Yu, MD, a pediatric allergist and immunologist at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Yu was not involved in the new study.