Getting Care in the '4th' Trimester

Nov. 16, 2017 -- Most pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. happen after the baby is born, what doctors call the postpartum period.

“If you look at the statistics, the highest risk period that we have seen is postpartum, because that period of time is so long. It’s from the time the baby is delivered up to 1 year,” says Stacie Geller, PhD, director for the Center for Research on Women and Gender at the University of Illinois.

Maternal Mortality Also in this special report: Death by Birth: Bearing the Burden of Maternal Mortality Read our story. The Time After Childbirth Is More Dangerous Than You Think Read our expert blog.

In wealthy countries, 60% of deaths related to childbirth happen in the postpartum period. Sixty-five percent of those deaths happen within a week of delivery.

Recognizing that care is still required after birth, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recently urged doctors to begin treating the postpartum period as the “fourth trimester” of pregnancy.

All the traditional causes of pregnancy-related deaths, like infections, hemorrhage, and preeclampsia, still loom in the days and weeks after a woman goes home from the hospital, even as new threats come into play like postpartum depression and substance abuse. Many women fight an addiction during pregnancy to protect their developing babies, only to succumb to cravings as they return home and new life stresses begin.

When Maternal Deaths Happen In wealthy countries, 60% of deaths related to childbirth happen in the postpartum period after the baby is born.

Yet it often happens that no one is checking on mothers in these first critical days and weeks after they come home from the hospital.

Medical guidelines recommend that women get at least one postpartum visit up to 6 weeks after they have a baby. About 40% of mothers don’t make it to even that one post-birth visit.

“I was going to get T-shirts made with ‘6 weeks’ with a line drawn through it. Because there’s this concept that a postpartum visit is a 6-week visit, and that’s not evidence-based,” says Kate Berrien, who directs the Pregnancy Medical Home program in North Carolina. The state began beefing up care for pregnant women treated through its Medicaid program in 2011.