Advocates Call For Maternal Mortality Solutions

Nov. 17, 2017 -- Larry Bloomstein, a New Jersey-based orthopedic surgeon, traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to join patient advocates and doctors to make sure no other family shares the loss he had in October 2011.

His wife, Lauren, died just hours after she gave birth to their first daughter, Hailey. She died because her hospital caregivers failed to recognize symptoms of preeclampsia or pregnancy-related hypertension.

“I have thought about this tragic failure every day for 6 years,” Bloomstein told a group of Capitol Hill staff, some of whom were openly crying. The meeting, organized by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Preeclampsia Foundation, and the March of Dimes, aimed to raise awareness of maternal death.

“All that was needed in Lauren’s case was for her providers to be aware of the signs and symptoms of preeclampsia, know the treatment, and know where to get help if they were unsure,” said Bloomstein. “If the states have the opportunity to review deaths like Lauren’s, to collaborate and educate and implement protocols, I am confident we’ll see a dramatic decline in maternal deaths.”

Despite all the money spent on health care, more women in the U.S. die from complications related to pregnancy than any other industrialized nation in the world. The rate of maternal deaths in the U.S. seems to be rising, though researchers aren’t yet sure if it’s because more women are dying in pregnancy or because of changes to the ways states count these cases.

Between 2000 and 2016, statistics from University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show, maternal deaths jumped from 16 deaths per 100,000 live births to 29 deaths per 100,000 live births in the U.S.. These figures translate to about 700 women dying annually from pregnancy complications.