1 in 4 U.S. Stillbirths Might Be Prevented

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Jan. 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- About 1 in every 160 pregnancies in the United States ends in stillbirth. Now, a new study suggests many of these tragedies are "potentially" avoidable.

With better prenatal and obstetric care, that stillbirth rate might improve, researchers say.

"We found that about 25 percent of U.S. stillbirths were potentially preventable," said study senior author Dr. Robert Silver, interim chair of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Utah.

A stillbirth is the death of a fetus after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Worldwide, most stillbirths occur in low- and middle-income countries. But the United States has higher rates of stillbirth than many other high-income countries, the researchers said.

The major causes of stillbirth that might be preventable include problems with the placenta; complications such as diabetes, high blood pressure disorders, and preterm labor; and pregnancies with more than one fetus, according to the study.

"Whether or not a stillbirth is potentially preventable is a very subjective concept. In reality, not all stillbirths are preventable. These are the ones we thought were most likely to be preventable, and we thought by doing this study we could start a conversation," Silver said.

His team reviewed 512 stillbirths that occurred from 2006 to 2008 at multiple U.S. sites.

These cases included interviews with the mother, an autopsy and medical records.

The researchers defined cases as potentially preventable if they occurred at 24 weeks of gestation or later. They also had to occur in babies who weighed slightly more than 1 pound (500 grams). A fetus of that size and age could potentially live if delivered.

Silver said medical complications like diabetes could potentially be prevented if a mother plans her pregnancy, gets good medical care during pregnancy and maintains good blood sugar control.

Placental insufficiency means the placenta is not working as well as it should, and the placenta's job is to deliver nutrition and oxygen to the fetus. If the risk of complications from placental insufficiency is high, a doctor will likely deliver the baby. But the only way to know if the risk is high is through frequent monitoring through tests such as ultrasound, Silver said.