CDC: Many Maternal Deaths Months After Delivery

TUESDAY, May 7, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Too many women still die from pregnancy-related causes, some up to a year after delivery, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 700 pregnancy-related deaths occur in the United States each year, and 3 out of 5 are preventable, data show.

Nearly 31% of the deaths happen during pregnancy, and another 36% occur during delivery or the week after.

But a full third of deaths happen up to a year after a woman gives birth, the CDC found.

"These are women in their prime who leave loved ones behind often stunned at what has happened," CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said at a media briefing.

For the study, the CDC analyzed national data on pregnancy-related deaths between 2011 and 2015, and more detailed data from 13 states gathered between 2013 and 2017.

The CDC defines pregnancy-related death as one occurring within a year of the pregnancy's end. The cause could be a related complication, a chain of events initiated by pregnancy, or the aggravation of an unrelated medical condition by pregnancy.

Heart disease and stroke caused about 1 in 3 deaths, researchers found. Other leading causes included infections and severe blood loss.

"Our new analysis underscores the need for access to quality services, risk awareness and early diagnosis, but it also highlights opportunities for preventing future pregnancy-related deaths," said Dr. Wanda Barfield, director of the Division of Reproductive Health in CDC's National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

"By identifying and promptly responding to warning signs not just during pregnancy, but even up to a year after delivery, we can save lives," Barfield said in an agency news release.

The cause of death generally depends on timing, the CDC noted: