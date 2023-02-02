Pregnancy Complications Could Mean Lifelong Heart Risks for Women

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Major pregnancy complications, such as preeclampsia and preterm birth, should be recognized as lifelong risk factors for women's heart disease, new research suggests.

Women who experience any of the five major pregnancy complications have an increased risk of ischemic heart disease up to 46 years after delivery, says the study published Feb. 1 in the BMJ.

The five complications are: preterm delivery (less than 37 weeks gestation), small baby for gestational age at birth, preeclampsia (a blood pressure disorder), other blood pressure disorders of pregnancy, and gestational diabetes.

“Women with adverse pregnancy outcomes should be considered for early preventive evaluation and long-term risk reduction to help prevent the development of ischemic heart disease,” the study authors said in a journal news release. Dr. Casey Crump, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, led the research team.

Nearly one-third of women experience an adverse pregnancy outcome, the authors said in background notes. Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women worldwide.