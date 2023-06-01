June 1, 2023 -- With the U.S. surgeon general warning of a crisis of loneliness among older Americans, one optimistic voice we could all use right now is Morrie Schwartz.

Schwartz, a Brandeis University sociology and social psychology professor who passed away in 1995, was the beloved subject of Tuesdays with Morrie, the bestselling book by Mitch Albom that sold 18 million copies and brought to life his approach to living during his final year with ALS.

Happily, Schwartz’s son, Rob, a journalist and music producer, has just published The Wisdom of Morrie, a book his father wrote after he retired and before he was diagnosed with ALS.

The book, which the younger Schwartz found in his father’s desk after he died, is filled with tips for living “vibrantly” with hope instead of despair. The book also dives deeper into Morrie’s exploration of life’s fundamental questions and concludes that it’s the power of human connection that may matter most.