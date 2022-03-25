March 25, 2022 -- If you're one of the 65 million Americans -- about 1 in 4 adults -- who have recently had lower back pain, blame it on the Industrial Revolution.

Scientists recently learned that the massive changes in lifestyles during this time of transformation at work led to changes in our spines and to back pain. And it was Neanderthals that helped scientists figure this out.

For years, researchers believed that Neanderthals' spines and the spinal columns of modern people -- Homo sapiens -- had fundamental differences in how their vertebrae wedged together. It seemed that Neanderthal vertebrae angled so that the lumbar region -- the lower back -- was less curved than this region in humans today. But they were wrong.

It turns out, researchers weren't comparing the correct models, and they are setting the record straight now in a study published in the journal PNAS Nexus.